Nya Kirby: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Blackpool on loan

Nya Kirby played in six of England's seven games at the Under-17 World Cup in 2017

League One side Blackpool have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old was a member of the England squad which won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and has also been capped at Under-19 level.

Kirby, who previously spent time in the youth set-up at Tottenham Hotspur, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Eagles.

He could make his Blackpool debut at Portsmouth on Saturday.

