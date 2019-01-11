Nya Kirby: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Blackpool on loan
League One side Blackpool have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby on loan until the end of the season.
The 18-year-old was a member of the England squad which won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and has also been capped at Under-19 level.
Kirby, who previously spent time in the youth set-up at Tottenham Hotspur, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Eagles.
He could make his Blackpool debut at Portsmouth on Saturday.
