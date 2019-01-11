Dundee United: Morgaro Gomis signs up for third spell

Morgaro Gomis, right, has played 166 games for Dundee United across two spells

Midfielder Morgaro Gomis says he felt "immediately felt at home" after joining Dundee United or a third time.

The 33-year-old, who won the Scottish Cup in 2010 during his first spell with the Scottish Championship club, has signed until the end of the season.

He has been training with the club for the past few weeks, having left Sur Club in Oman.

"I think I come back a more mature, better player with more composure and experience," Gomis said.

"I look forward to playing in front of the United fans again."

Gomis - who becomes United's third signing of the window after Aidan Nesbitt and Cammy Smith - initially joined the club from Cowdenbeath in 2007 before leaving for Birmingham City four years later.

He returned in 2013, then played under current United manager Robie Neilson at Hearts before stints at Motherwell and in Malaysia.

"Morgaro has been in for a few weeks," said Neilson. "I know him well, but I wanted to judge him on merit as to what he can bring us now. His fitness levels are excellent, and he will add competition."