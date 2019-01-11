Billy Waters: Cheltenham Town re-sign Northampton forward on loan

Billy Waters spent the second half of last season on loan at Cambridge United

Cheltenham have re-signed forward Billy Waters on loan from League Two rivals Northampton for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in the 2015-16 campaign to help the Robins win the National League title.

Waters joined Northampton in June 2017 on a three-year deal and has scored two goals in 43 games for the Cobblers.

"I got a little bit of a buzz back in the stomach. There was other interest but when this one came up I just thought yes that's the one," he said.

Cheltenham are 18th in the table, a point and a place below Northampton.

