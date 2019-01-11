Ards manager Colin Nixon signs Darren Henderson and Eoghan McCawl

Eoghan McCawl was previously on the books of St Johnstone

Ards manager Colin Nixon has continued to strengthen his squad by signing Institute striker Darren Henderson and Glentoran midfielder Eoghan McCawl.

McCawl, 22, made just eight league appearances for the Glens since joining the Belfast club in late August 2017.

Henderson joins from Institute, having previously played with Coleraine, Glentoran, Ballymena, Dungannon Swifts, Portadown and Carrick Rangers.

The 32-year-old forward has scored over 100 Irish League goals.

McCawl spent two years with Scottish club St Johnstone, during which time he was sent on loan to Forfar Athletic, for whom he made nine appearances.

Ards announced earlier this week that they had acquired Linfield striker Jonathan Smith on loan until the end of the season.

The north Down club are currently bottom of the Irish Premiership, two points behind 11th-placed Newry City, who have played two games less.