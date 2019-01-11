Marcus Harness: Burton midfielder signs new contract with League One club

Marcus Harness scored his first league goals on Saturday but four days suffered a 9-0 defeat at Manchester City

It has been an eventful few days for Burton midfielder Marcus Harness.

The 22-year-old scored his first senior hat-trick against Rochdale on Saturday and was then part of the Brewers side which was hammered 9-0 by Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final.

He has now signed a new contract, which will keep him at the Pirelli Stadium until the summer of 2020.

"It has been a mad week and I'm so pleased to start playing in this team," he told the League One club's website.

"I have worked so hard over the years and it's started to pay off."

Forward Lucas Akins, 29, has agreed a new deal to run until the end of the 2020-21 season, but midfielder Elliot Hodge and goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the month.