Scottish Cup quiz: Can you name the Rangers team the last time they visited Cowdenbeath?
|Scottish Cup: Cowdenbeath v Rangers
|Venue: Central Park Date: Friday, 18 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Rangers' trip to League Two Cowdenbeath on Friday could provide one of the more romantic storylines of the Scottish Cup fourth round.
Their last visit to the 4,370-capacity Central Park was in March 2015, when both sides were in the Scottish Championship.
The result? A 0-0 draw.
How many of the Rangers' starting XI that day can your remember?
