Scottish Cup quiz: Can you name the Rangers team the last time they visited Cowdenbeath?

Gusting conditions and a heavy pitch made for an uncomfortable day for Rangers on their last visit to Central Park

Scottish Cup: Cowdenbeath v Rangers Venue: Central Park Date: Friday, 18 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers' trip to League Two Cowdenbeath on Friday could provide one of the more romantic storylines of the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Their last visit to the 4,370-capacity Central Park was in March 2015, when both sides were in the Scottish Championship.

The result? A 0-0 draw.

How many of the Rangers' starting XI that day can your remember?