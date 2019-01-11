Nathan Cameron: Macclesfield Town defender extends contract

Macclesfield have kept clean sheets in four of Nathan Cameron's nine games

Macclesfield defender Nathan Cameron has extended his deal with the League Two club until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old joined on a short-term deal in November and has made nine starts for Sol Campbell's side.

He began his career with Coventry, joining Bury in 2013 and helping them gain promotion from League Two before being released last summer.

Cameron has helped Macclesfield move off the bottom of the table, though they remain three points from safety.