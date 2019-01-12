Ross County: Staying down would cost £600,000, says chairman Roy MacGregor

Roy MacGregor (far right) with Ross County co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell

Failure to get out of the Scottish Championship this season would cost Ross County a further £600,000, chairman Roy MacGregor estimates.

Relegation from the Premiership in May has caused the Dingwall club's income to drop by £1.5m this term, with the playing side suffering the brunt.

But County sit top of the second tier, three points clear of Ayr United.

"The impact between the Premiership and the Championship in budget terms for us is huge," MacGregor told BBC Scotland.

"We've tried to ensure everything behind the scenes has stayed the same. We've adjusted our first-team budget, but the core of the club - the laundry, the tearoom - hasn't changed and I think we've had the benefit of that.

"I hope in the new TV deal a wee bit more money can be found for the Championship clubs to try and close that gap between the bottom of the Premiership and the top of the Championship."

County were relegated after finishing bottom of the Premiership last season's - two years after Championship title rivals Dundee United suffered the same fate.

The Tannadice side have floundered in the second tier in the past two campaigns, losing in the play offs, and are six points adrift as it stands.

"It really is challenging for any team that comes down to try and get back up," said MacGregor, who disclosed that County have sold more season tickets than ever this term.

"We've gone back to the city clubs becoming dominant. They have nice stadiums, nice training facilities, nice budgets and these are the clubs that should be in the top six.

"But there is room in the Premiership for community clubs as well. We're all fighting for that place."