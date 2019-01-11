Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp is manager of month as Virgil van Dijk wins player award

Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk made it a double celebration for Premier League leaders Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and manager Jurgen Klopp have been named the Premier League's player and manager of the month for December.

It is the first time Netherlands captain Van Dijk, 27, has won the award and he is the first defender to win it since Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen in March 2013.

Klopp was first named manager of the month in September 2016.

"It's nice, the icing on the cake," said the German.

"It was a very successful but difficult month. Each game felt like the most important one of the season. It was unbelievable. The intensity was massive but that's what made it a special month."

The Reds were unbeaten throughout December with Van Dijk playing in all eight of their matches, scoring in their 2-0 win against Wolves.

Liverpool are four points clear at the top of the Premier League and play Brighton on Saturday.