Wayne Hennessey: Roy Hodgson backs goalkeeper over alleged Nazi salute

Wayne Hennessey is pictured in an Instagram story making the alleged gesture

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has backed Wayne Hennessey after the Wales goalkeeper denied making a Nazi salute.

Hennessey appeared to perform the gesture in a picture posted on Instagram by team-mate Max Meyer.

The goalkeeper said he was calling out to the person taking the photograph "to get on with it" and "put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry".

"I believe him totally. I have no reason to disbelieve him," Hodgson said of the matter the FA are investigating.

Hodgson says he is convinced by Hennessey's explanation, as is everyone else at Crystal Palace.

"The other players had no awareness of anything inappropriate, so much so that they had no idea before the photo was posted that it had happened," Hodgson continued.

"Wayne has explained himself very satisfactorily to both me and the club.

"I know Wayne, I know the type of man he is and I have no hesitation whatsoever in backing him and his version of the story."

German Meyer posted the picture on his Instagram story, which has since expired, following the 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over League Two side Grimsby.

Hennessey, 31, who has made 81 appearances for Wales and helped his country to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, played in the victory.