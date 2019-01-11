Cesc Fabregas: Chelsea midfielder joins Monaco

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The 31-year-old Spaniard captained the Blues in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest on Saturday and was in tears as he applauded fans at the final whistle.

He joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2014, having played 303 times for Arsenal between 2003 and 2011.

Fabregas won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a League Cup in 501 appearances in English football.

