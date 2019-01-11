Matt Crooks: Rotherham United sign Northampton Town midfielder

Matt Crooks joined Northampton Town from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers in July 2017

Championship side Rotherham United have signed midfielder Matt Crooks from Northampton for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a deal until June 2022 and becomes the Millers' first signing of this transfer window.

Crooks joined Scottish giants Rangers from Accrington in 2016 but moved on to Northampton a year later, scoring 10 goals in 57 games for the Cobblers.

"Matt was always keen to return to a higher level as soon as he could," said Northampton boss Keith Curle.

"He was obviously keen to take this chance to play in the Championship.

"We rejected a number of offers for him this window and the club worked hard to keep him last summer."

Rotherham are 21st in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone, while Curle's Northampton are 17th in League Two.

