St Mirren sign Czech goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky

Five players have left and three arrived so far this month as manager Oran Kearney re-shapes his squad

St Mirren have made their third new signing this month with the recruitment of Czech goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

The 28-year-old arrives from Slovan Liberec and has signed a deal until June 2020.

"I'm very happy I am here and it is a great chance for me," said Hladky, who has only played four first-team games in the last four years.

"The Scottish Premiership is a great league and I'm looking forward to my first match."

Hladky joins midfielder Greg Tansey and Romanian central defender Mihai Popescu as new arrivals as the Paisley club, two points above Dundee at the foot of the Premiership, look to strengthen their squad in a bid to avoid relegation.

Manager Oran Kearney said he was "over the moon" at Hladky's arrival.

"A huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes, not only to source and find, but then to go and get Vaclav," he said.

"He has a good pedigree, he's at a real good age for a goalkeeper and comes in really hungry and wanting to prove himself."

