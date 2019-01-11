Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea boss says his side's level 'is not less' than England's

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says his side would be capable of beating Gareth Southgate's England.

The 60-year-old, who admitted he had no interest in last summer's World Cup, said any top-level club side could beat the world's best international teams.

But despite his belief, Sarri admits the Blues are still far from the finished article as they prepare to face Newcastle on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

"Our level is not less than the England national team," he said.

"We can draw, we can lose, we can win. Maybe (I have had) more time than a national team but not enough to organise the team as I want.

"The next (week) will be the first week without three matches starting from August 20, so the time is not enough."

Sarri said he was not alone in having little time for international football, despite Chelsea having two players in Southgate's Three Lions squad at last summer's World Cup in Russia.

"Every coach thinks like me. It is unusual to say it," he said.

"It is impossible to organise very well a team in 30 days. Every team in the World Cup will lose against the top-level club teams in every match.

"It is very difficult to see a very organised team in the Euros or World Cup."

Chelsea welcome the Magpies to Stamford Bridge this weekend and are seeking to avoid a third consecutive home league game without scoring for the first time in more than 25 years.

The Blues lost to Tottenham in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday and Sarri admitted to having a far-than-ordinary superstition.

"When I lose a match I cut my hair, usually," he said.

"Five years I have been doing that. In the last three years in Naples we lost 12 matches in three seasons."