Middlesbrough v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has no new selection issues.
Ryan Shotton (knee) and fellow defender Aden Flint (hamstring) remain out, but loan signing Rajiv van la Parra is hoping to make his Boro league debut.
Millwall are without striker Tom Elliott, who faces a minimum of six weeks out with a hamstring injury.
Winger Ben Marshall could make his second Lions debut after returning on loan from Norwich, but back-up goalkeeper Ben Amos is still injured.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won each of their past two Championship home games against Millwall, scoring five times and conceding none.
- Millwall have not kept a clean sheet in any of their previous 12 league matches against Middlesbrough (W4 D2 L6), drawing 2-2 on the opening day of this season.
- Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga is looking to score in three consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since November 2014, when he did so for Nottingham Forest.
- The last three Championship goals Millwall have conceded have been scored in the 89th, 86th and 87th minutes - they conceded in the 87th and 90th minute against Middlesbrough in August.
- Tony Pulis is unbeaten in his past nine matches against Millwall in all competitions (W4 D5 L0), since losing 1-3 in April 2003 as Stoke manager.
- Millwall have not won consecutive away Championship matches since a six-game winning run between January and March 2018.