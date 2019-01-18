Middlesbrough v Millwall

From the section

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough, who are fifth in the Championship, have the division's best defensive record

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has no new selection issues.

Ryan Shotton (knee) and fellow defender Aden Flint (hamstring) remain out, but loan signing Rajiv van la Parra is hoping to make his Boro league debut.

Millwall are without striker Tom Elliott, who faces a minimum of six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Winger Ben Marshall could make his second Lions debut after returning on loan from Norwich, but back-up goalkeeper Ben Amos is still injured.

Match facts