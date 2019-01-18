Swansea City v Sheffield United

David McGoldrick has scored in five of his last six Championship appearances

Swansea City will have top goalscorer Oli McBurnie back for the visit of in-form Sheffield United to the Liberty Stadium.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 10 goals this season, missed the FA Cup win at Aston Villa and draw at Preston.

Blades boss Chris Wilder could name the same starting XI after they beat QPR to go second in the Championship.

Forward Gary Madine, who joined on loan from Cardiff, may start on the bench for his return to south Wales.

Match facts