Swansea City v Sheffield United
Swansea City will have top goalscorer Oli McBurnie back for the visit of in-form Sheffield United to the Liberty Stadium.
The 22-year-old, who has scored 10 goals this season, missed the FA Cup win at Aston Villa and draw at Preston.
Blades boss Chris Wilder could name the same starting XI after they beat QPR to go second in the Championship.
Forward Gary Madine, who joined on loan from Cardiff, may start on the bench for his return to south Wales.
Match facts
- Swansea are unbeaten in their last seven home matches against Sheffield United (W5 D2 L0) since a 0-2 defeat in November 1958.
- Sheffield United have not visited Liberty Stadium since the final day of the 2010-11 Championship season, losing 4-0 under Micky Adams.
- Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has scored in both of his Championship appearances against Sheffield United - for Barnsley in April 2018 and the Swans in August 2018.
- Sheffield United have not won five consecutive Championship matches since April 2009 under manager Kevin Blackwell.
- Two of the last four Championship goals conceded by Swansea have been penalties - in total, they have conceded five penalty goals this season, a joint league high along with QPR.
- Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored 16 Championship goals from just 24 shots on target this season, finding the net with each of his last three shots on target.