Swansea17:30Sheff Utd
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Sheffield United

David McGoldrick
David McGoldrick has scored in five of his last six Championship appearances
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Swansea City will have top goalscorer Oli McBurnie back for the visit of in-form Sheffield United to the Liberty Stadium.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 10 goals this season, missed the FA Cup win at Aston Villa and draw at Preston.

Blades boss Chris Wilder could name the same starting XI after they beat QPR to go second in the Championship.

Forward Gary Madine, who joined on loan from Cardiff, may start on the bench for his return to south Wales.

Match facts

  • Swansea are unbeaten in their last seven home matches against Sheffield United (W5 D2 L0) since a 0-2 defeat in November 1958.
  • Sheffield United have not visited Liberty Stadium since the final day of the 2010-11 Championship season, losing 4-0 under Micky Adams.
  • Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has scored in both of his Championship appearances against Sheffield United - for Barnsley in April 2018 and the Swans in August 2018.
  • Sheffield United have not won five consecutive Championship matches since April 2009 under manager Kevin Blackwell.
  • Two of the last four Championship goals conceded by Swansea have been penalties - in total, they have conceded five penalty goals this season, a joint league high along with QPR.
  • Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored 16 Championship goals from just 24 shots on target this season, finding the net with each of his last three shots on target.

Saturday 19th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds27166546281854
2Sheff Utd27155746281850
3Norwich27148549351450
4West Brom27138655352047
5Middlesbrough271210530191146
6Derby2712783834443
7Bristol City2711883429541
8Birmingham2791263930939
9Nottm Forest2791263931839
10Hull27116103933639
11QPR27116103335-239
12Aston Villa2791174943638
13Swansea27107103632437
14Blackburn2791083541-637
15Stoke2781183134-335
16Sheff Wed2788113245-1332
17Brentford27710103937231
18Preston2779113944-530
19Wigan2785142840-1229
20Millwall2777133343-1028
21Rotherham27510122542-1725
22Reading2758143041-1123
23Bolton2757151840-2222
24Ipswich2739152246-2418
