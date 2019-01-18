Championship
Rotherham15:00Brentford
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Brentford

Thomas Frank
After a poor start as Brentford head coach, Thomas Frank's Bees are now unbeaten in six games
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Rotherham have midfielder Richie Towell back after a three-match ban, while new signing Matt Crooks could make his debut.

Defender Sean Raggett (face) is a doubt, as is forward Kyle Vassell (groin).

Brentford defender Chris Mepham is expected to play despite interest from Premier League Bournemouth.

Bees boss Thomas Frank could name the same side that beat Stoke 3-1 last week.

Match facts

  • Rotherham have won their last two home league matches against Brentford, last winning three consecutively during a run of five in April 1984.
  • Brentford have won their last two Championship games against Rotherham, a 4-2 win in February 2017 and 5-1 victory on the opening day of this season.
  • In their last Championship match, Rotherham had 15 more shots (18 to 3) than opponents Ipswich Town but lost 0-1, conceding with the only shot on target they faced.
  • No player has scored in more Championship matches than Brentford striker Neal Maupay this season (12) - he has ended on the winning side in just four of those games (W4 D5 L3), winning none of the six away games he has scored in (W0 D4 L2).
  • Only Ipswich Town (3) have won fewer Championship matches this season than Rotherham (5) - 15 of their last 16 wins at Championship level have been by a single goal margin.
  • Brentford picked up just four points in their first 10 Championship games under Thomas Frank (W1 D1 L8) but have since won nine points in their last five games under him (W2 D3 L0).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds27166546281854
2Sheff Utd27155746281850
3Norwich27148549351450
4West Brom27138655352047
5Middlesbrough271210530191146
6Derby2712783834443
7Bristol City2711883429541
8Birmingham2791263930939
9Nottm Forest2791263931839
10Hull27116103933639
11QPR27116103335-239
12Aston Villa2791174943638
13Swansea27107103632437
14Blackburn2791083541-637
15Stoke2781183134-335
16Sheff Wed2788113245-1332
17Brentford27710103937231
18Preston2779113944-530
19Wigan2785142840-1229
20Millwall2777133343-1028
21Rotherham27510122542-1725
22Reading2758143041-1123
23Bolton2757151840-2222
24Ipswich2739152246-2418
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC