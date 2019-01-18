Rotherham United v Brentford

From the section

After a poor start as Brentford head coach, Thomas Frank's Bees are now unbeaten in six games

Rotherham have midfielder Richie Towell back after a three-match ban, while new signing Matt Crooks could make his debut.

Defender Sean Raggett (face) is a doubt, as is forward Kyle Vassell (groin).

Brentford defender Chris Mepham is expected to play despite interest from Premier League Bournemouth.

Bees boss Thomas Frank could name the same side that beat Stoke 3-1 last week.

Match facts