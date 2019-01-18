Rotherham United v Brentford
Rotherham have midfielder Richie Towell back after a three-match ban, while new signing Matt Crooks could make his debut.
Defender Sean Raggett (face) is a doubt, as is forward Kyle Vassell (groin).
Brentford defender Chris Mepham is expected to play despite interest from Premier League Bournemouth.
Bees boss Thomas Frank could name the same side that beat Stoke 3-1 last week.
Match facts
- Rotherham have won their last two home league matches against Brentford, last winning three consecutively during a run of five in April 1984.
- Brentford have won their last two Championship games against Rotherham, a 4-2 win in February 2017 and 5-1 victory on the opening day of this season.
- In their last Championship match, Rotherham had 15 more shots (18 to 3) than opponents Ipswich Town but lost 0-1, conceding with the only shot on target they faced.
- No player has scored in more Championship matches than Brentford striker Neal Maupay this season (12) - he has ended on the winning side in just four of those games (W4 D5 L3), winning none of the six away games he has scored in (W0 D4 L2).
- Only Ipswich Town (3) have won fewer Championship matches this season than Rotherham (5) - 15 of their last 16 wins at Championship level have been by a single goal margin.
- Brentford picked up just four points in their first 10 Championship games under Thomas Frank (W1 D1 L8) but have since won nine points in their last five games under him (W2 D3 L0).