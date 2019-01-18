Aston Villa v Hull City

Jarrod Bowen has scored nine goals in his last eight Championship appearances

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia is fit to return to face in-form Hull City after missing last Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Wigan with an ankle injury.

With Jack Grealish (shin) still sidelined, Andre Green is also available after returning from his loan spell at League One leaders Portsmouth.

Hull have striker Fraizer Campbell back in contention after a knock.

Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine remains on international duty at the Asian Cup.

Hull start the day in 10th, four points off a play-off place, after their run of six straight league wins - the club's best run in 14 years.

Villa lie a point and two places further back in 12th, having won just once in eight games.

