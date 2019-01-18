Championship
Aston Villa15:00Hull
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Hull City

Hull striker Jarrod Bowen has scored nine goals in his last eight Championship appearances
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia is fit to return to face in-form Hull City after missing last Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Wigan with an ankle injury.

With Jack Grealish (shin) still sidelined, Andre Green is also available after returning from his loan spell at League One leaders Portsmouth.

Hull have striker Fraizer Campbell back in contention after a knock.

Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine remains on international duty at the Asian Cup.

Hull start the day in 10th, four points off a play-off place, after their run of six straight league wins - the club's best run in 14 years.

Villa lie a point and two places further back in 12th, having won just once in eight games.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa have conceded more home goals (24 in 13 games) than any other side in the Championship this season.
  • Villa have not lost in 12 home matches against Hull City since November 1967 - but boss Dean Smith is winless in three Championship meetings with the Tigers.
  • Hull's 3-1 home defeat on the opening weekend of the season was their 11th in their last 15 meetings with Villa in all competitions.
  • Tigers boss Nigel Adkins has managed at Villa Park just once previously, a 1-0 Premier League win with Southampton in January 2013.
  • Villa are winless in their last five home games - draws with Nottingham Forest (5-5), Stoke City (2-2) and QPR (2-2), the last-gasp 3-2 defeat by leaders Leeds United and the 3-0 FA Cup exit to Swansea City.
  • Hull top scorer Jarrod Bowen scored his fourth brace of the season against Sheffield Wednesday last time out - to take his recent tally to seven goals in five league games.
  • Tammy Abraham has scored in all his last five home games for Villa, netting nine goals in the process.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds27166546281854
2Sheff Utd27155746281850
3Norwich27148549351450
4West Brom27138655352047
5Middlesbrough271210530191146
6Derby2712783834443
7Bristol City2711883429541
8Birmingham2791263930939
9Nottm Forest2791263931839
10Hull27116103933639
11QPR27116103335-239
12Aston Villa2791174943638
13Swansea27107103632437
14Blackburn2791083541-637
15Stoke2781183134-335
16Sheff Wed2788113245-1332
17Brentford27710103937231
18Preston2779113944-530
19Wigan2785142840-1229
20Millwall2777133343-1028
21Rotherham27510122542-1725
22Reading2758143041-1123
23Bolton2757151840-2222
24Ipswich2739152246-2418
