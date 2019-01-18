Aston Villa v Hull City
-
- From the section Championship
Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia is fit to return to face in-form Hull City after missing last Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Wigan with an ankle injury.
With Jack Grealish (shin) still sidelined, Andre Green is also available after returning from his loan spell at League One leaders Portsmouth.
Hull have striker Fraizer Campbell back in contention after a knock.
Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine remains on international duty at the Asian Cup.
Hull start the day in 10th, four points off a play-off place, after their run of six straight league wins - the club's best run in 14 years.
Villa lie a point and two places further back in 12th, having won just once in eight games.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have conceded more home goals (24 in 13 games) than any other side in the Championship this season.
- Villa have not lost in 12 home matches against Hull City since November 1967 - but boss Dean Smith is winless in three Championship meetings with the Tigers.
- Hull's 3-1 home defeat on the opening weekend of the season was their 11th in their last 15 meetings with Villa in all competitions.
- Tigers boss Nigel Adkins has managed at Villa Park just once previously, a 1-0 Premier League win with Southampton in January 2013.
- Villa are winless in their last five home games - draws with Nottingham Forest (5-5), Stoke City (2-2) and QPR (2-2), the last-gasp 3-2 defeat by leaders Leeds United and the 3-0 FA Cup exit to Swansea City.
- Hull top scorer Jarrod Bowen scored his fourth brace of the season against Sheffield Wednesday last time out - to take his recent tally to seven goals in five league games.
- Tammy Abraham has scored in all his last five home games for Villa, netting nine goals in the process.