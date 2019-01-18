Derby County v Reading
-
- From the section Championship
Derby County boss Frank Lampard may make changes to his side for the visit of strugglers Reading after their midweek FA Cup win at Southampton.
The Rams made six changes for their win on penalties at St Mary's and could name a new line-up on Saturday.
Reading boss Jose Gomes still has a number of injury concerns for the trip to the East Midlands.
Callum Harriot, Paul McShane, John O'Shea and Yakou Meite are all back in training but not ready to play.
Match facts
- Derby have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 home league games against Reading, conceding 29 goals (W3 D2 L8).
- Reading have not lost consecutive league games against Derby since January 2005, when they lost both games during the 2004-05 season.
- Including own goals, 35 of Derby's Championship goals this season have been scored by British players, with only West Brom having more (53).
- Since Jose Gomes' first Championship match in charge on 26 December, Reading have completed more passes than any other side (1,769) and only Leeds (67%) have averaged a higher share of possession than the Royals (60%).
- Derby had just 37% possession in their 0-2 defeat by Leeds United - their lowest in a Championship match under manager Frank Lampard.
- Reading have not won consecutive Championship matches since December 2017, under Jaap Stam.