Derby County v Reading

Derby's Harry Wilson has not played in the Championship since 1 January

Derby County boss Frank Lampard may make changes to his side for the visit of strugglers Reading after their midweek FA Cup win at Southampton.

The Rams made six changes for their win on penalties at St Mary's and could name a new line-up on Saturday.

Reading boss Jose Gomes still has a number of injury concerns for the trip to the East Midlands.

Callum Harriot, Paul McShane, John O'Shea and Yakou Meite are all back in training but not ready to play.

Match facts