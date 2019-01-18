Championship
Derby15:00Reading
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Reading

Harry Wilson
Derby's Harry Wilson has not played in the Championship since 1 January
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Derby County boss Frank Lampard may make changes to his side for the visit of strugglers Reading after their midweek FA Cup win at Southampton.

The Rams made six changes for their win on penalties at St Mary's and could name a new line-up on Saturday.

Reading boss Jose Gomes still has a number of injury concerns for the trip to the East Midlands.

Callum Harriot, Paul McShane, John O'Shea and Yakou Meite are all back in training but not ready to play.

Match facts

  • Derby have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 home league games against Reading, conceding 29 goals (W3 D2 L8).
  • Reading have not lost consecutive league games against Derby since January 2005, when they lost both games during the 2004-05 season.
  • Including own goals, 35 of Derby's Championship goals this season have been scored by British players, with only West Brom having more (53).
  • Since Jose Gomes' first Championship match in charge on 26 December, Reading have completed more passes than any other side (1,769) and only Leeds (67%) have averaged a higher share of possession than the Royals (60%).
  • Derby had just 37% possession in their 0-2 defeat by Leeds United - their lowest in a Championship match under manager Frank Lampard.
  • Reading have not won consecutive Championship matches since December 2017, under Jaap Stam.

Saturday 19th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds27166546281854
2Sheff Utd27155746281850
3Norwich27148549351450
4West Brom27138655352047
5Middlesbrough271210530191146
6Derby2712783834443
7Bristol City2711883429541
8Birmingham2791263930939
9Nottm Forest2791263931839
10Hull27116103933639
11QPR27116103335-239
12Aston Villa2791174943638
13Swansea27107103632437
14Blackburn2791083541-637
15Stoke2781183134-335
16Sheff Wed2788113245-1332
17Brentford27710103937231
18Preston2779113944-530
19Wigan2785142840-1229
20Millwall2777133343-1028
21Rotherham27510122542-1725
22Reading2758143041-1123
23Bolton2757151840-2222
24Ipswich2739152246-2418
