Sheff Wed15:00Wigan
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic

Adam Reach
Sheffield Wednesday have not won a Championship match since 26 December, when Adam Reach scored against Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday trio Lucas Joao, Sam Hutchinson and Keiren Westwood are all expected to be available again.

Midfielder Joey Pelupessy (ankle) remains a doubt after missing the previous two matches.

Wigan boss Paul Cook could name the same XI that started the 3-0 win over Aston Villa last week.

Midfielder Michael Jacobs came off the bench to score the second goal in that game and is pushing for a start, but Nick Powell (calf) is still out.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have won three of their four home games against Wigan in all competitions (L1).
  • None of the nine meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan in all competitions have ended as a draw (five Wednesday wins, four Wigan wins).
  • Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has scored six goals in his last six league appearances against Wigan.
  • Wigan have lost 10 away games in the Championship this season, while only Crawley (11) have lost more in the English Football League in 2018-19.
  • In their 3-0 defeat by Hull City in their last Championship match, Sheffield Wednesday managed just three efforts at goal - their fewest in a league match since April 2018 (two against Wolves).
  • Four of Wigan's last eight Championship goals have been penalties, scored by three different players (two by Joe Garner, one apiece by Will Grigg and James Vaughan).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds27166546281854
2Sheff Utd27155746281850
3Norwich27148549351450
4West Brom27138655352047
5Middlesbrough271210530191146
6Derby2712783834443
7Bristol City2711883429541
8Birmingham2791263930939
9Nottm Forest2791263931839
10Hull27116103933639
11QPR27116103335-239
12Aston Villa2791174943638
13Swansea27107103632437
14Blackburn2791083541-637
15Stoke2781183134-335
16Sheff Wed2788113245-1332
17Brentford27710103937231
18Preston2779113944-530
19Wigan2785142840-1229
20Millwall2777133343-1028
21Rotherham27510122542-1725
22Reading2758143041-1123
23Bolton2757151840-2222
24Ipswich2739152246-2418
