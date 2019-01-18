Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday trio Lucas Joao, Sam Hutchinson and Keiren Westwood are all expected to be available again.
Midfielder Joey Pelupessy (ankle) remains a doubt after missing the previous two matches.
Wigan boss Paul Cook could name the same XI that started the 3-0 win over Aston Villa last week.
Midfielder Michael Jacobs came off the bench to score the second goal in that game and is pushing for a start, but Nick Powell (calf) is still out.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won three of their four home games against Wigan in all competitions (L1).
- None of the nine meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan in all competitions have ended as a draw (five Wednesday wins, four Wigan wins).
- Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has scored six goals in his last six league appearances against Wigan.
- Wigan have lost 10 away games in the Championship this season, while only Crawley (11) have lost more in the English Football League in 2018-19.
- In their 3-0 defeat by Hull City in their last Championship match, Sheffield Wednesday managed just three efforts at goal - their fewest in a league match since April 2018 (two against Wolves).
- Four of Wigan's last eight Championship goals have been penalties, scored by three different players (two by Joe Garner, one apiece by Will Grigg and James Vaughan).