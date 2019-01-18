Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday have not won a Championship match since 26 December, when Adam Reach scored against Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday trio Lucas Joao, Sam Hutchinson and Keiren Westwood are all expected to be available again.

Midfielder Joey Pelupessy (ankle) remains a doubt after missing the previous two matches.

Wigan boss Paul Cook could name the same XI that started the 3-0 win over Aston Villa last week.

Midfielder Michael Jacobs came off the bench to score the second goal in that game and is pushing for a start, but Nick Powell (calf) is still out.

Match facts