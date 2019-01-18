Stoke City v Leeds United

Nathan Jones has lost each of his first two games as Stoke City manager

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones is likely to revert back to the side that started the 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Saturday after making eight changes for the FA Cup defeat by Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Teenage striker Tyrese Campbell scored twice in that game and will hope to be involved against the league leaders.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed he will name an unchanged XI from the win over Derby.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips serves the last of his three-match ban.

