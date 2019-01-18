Stoke City v Leeds United
Stoke City boss Nathan Jones is likely to revert back to the side that started the 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Saturday after making eight changes for the FA Cup defeat by Shrewsbury on Tuesday.
Teenage striker Tyrese Campbell scored twice in that game and will hope to be involved against the league leaders.
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed he will name an unchanged XI from the win over Derby.
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips serves the last of his three-match ban.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Stoke and Leeds at the bet365 Stadium since December 2006, when the Potters won 3-1.
- Leeds are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 1988-89 season.
- Stoke striker Benik Afobe has scored in his last four Championship appearances against Leeds, scoring once in each match - however, he is yet to end on the winning side this season when scoring for the Potters (W0 D4 L2).
- Leeds have had more possession than their opponents in 26 of their 27 Championship matches under Marcelo Bielsa - the other match was their 1-0 win over Sheffield United in December (44.2% possession).
- Against Brentford in Nathan Jones' first game in charge, Stoke had just two shots - the joint-fewest attempted by any team in a Championship match this season.
- Leeds have won 16 Championship matches this season - just one fewer than they managed in the entirety of last season (17).