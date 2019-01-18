Championship
Stoke15:00Leeds
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Leeds United

Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones has lost each of his first two games as Stoke City manager
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones is likely to revert back to the side that started the 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Saturday after making eight changes for the FA Cup defeat by Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Teenage striker Tyrese Campbell scored twice in that game and will hope to be involved against the league leaders.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed he will name an unchanged XI from the win over Derby.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips serves the last of his three-match ban.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Stoke and Leeds at the bet365 Stadium since December 2006, when the Potters won 3-1.
  • Leeds are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 1988-89 season.
  • Stoke striker Benik Afobe has scored in his last four Championship appearances against Leeds, scoring once in each match - however, he is yet to end on the winning side this season when scoring for the Potters (W0 D4 L2).
  • Leeds have had more possession than their opponents in 26 of their 27 Championship matches under Marcelo Bielsa - the other match was their 1-0 win over Sheffield United in December (44.2% possession).
  • Against Brentford in Nathan Jones' first game in charge, Stoke had just two shots - the joint-fewest attempted by any team in a Championship match this season.
  • Leeds have won 16 Championship matches this season - just one fewer than they managed in the entirety of last season (17).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds27166546281854
2Sheff Utd27155746281850
3Norwich27148549351450
4West Brom27138655352047
5Middlesbrough271210530191146
6Derby2712783834443
7Bristol City2711883429541
8Birmingham2791263930939
9Nottm Forest2791263931839
10Hull27116103933639
11QPR27116103335-239
12Aston Villa2791174943638
13Swansea27107103632437
14Blackburn2791083541-637
15Stoke2781183134-335
16Sheff Wed2788113245-1332
17Brentford27710103937231
18Preston2779113944-530
19Wigan2785142840-1229
20Millwall2777133343-1028
21Rotherham27510122542-1725
22Reading2758143041-1123
23Bolton2757151840-2222
24Ipswich2739152246-2418
