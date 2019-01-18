Blackburn Rovers v Ipswich Town

Will Keane scored the winner as Ipswich beat fellow strugglers Rotherham last Saturday

Blackburn will be boosted by the return of four defenders for the visit of Ipswich Town.

Charlie Mulgrew and Derrick Williams have shaken off injuries while Jack Rodwell and Paul Downing have resumed training after illnesses.

Ipswich could hand a full debut to midfielder Alan Judge after he joined from Brentford this week.

Full-back Josh Emmanuel is not expected to feature despite being recalled from his loan spell at Shrewsbury.

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"There's a lot of new bodies in already at Ipswich this transfer window and we have to be mindful of that.

"They've added some experience and some guile. But we have to just go and apply ourselves and do what we do well.

"We have to make sure we match their competitiveness and physicality and we just hope that our players have a good day.

"We have to believe the quality we have will win us the game."

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"The players who have come in to the squad in this window so far have given us more of a presence. They're here to help us and hopefully we can get the best out of them.

"My job is to get this football club as strong and as good as it can be.

"I really enjoyed my time at Blackburn, I'm really looking forward to going back as there's some really good people there.

"They had a tough match midweek against Newcastle in the FA Cup. But they're young, fit guys so they'll be ready to go again and give us a tough game."

