Nottm Forest15:00Bristol City
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Bristol City

Martin O'Neill
Martin O'Neill was named Nottingham Forest manager on Wednesday
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Martin O'Neill has mounting defensive concerns as he prepares for his first game as Nottingham Forest manager.

Danny Fox and Tendayi Darikwa are suspended, Michael Hefele is absent and Michael Dawson and Tobias Figueirido are doubts, but new signing Yohan Benalouane could make his debut.

Bristol City's on-loan midfielder Kasey Palmer is pushing to start, having scored after coming on against Bolton.

Defender Eros Pisano (adductor strain) is unlikely to be fit.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have won once in their past eight league meetings with Bristol City (W1 D2 L5) - the last two games have ended as draws.
  • Bristol City have won two of their previous 27 away visits to Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D9 L16), failing to score in their last two games at the City Ground.
  • Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill is set to take charge of a second-tier match for the first time since May 1996 - a 2-1 play-off final win for Leicester City against Crystal Palace; Matthew Cash, who started Forest's last match, was not born when that game was played.
  • Bristol City have won their past four matches in all competitions - they have not won five in a row since December 2017, with one of those wins coming against Nottingham Forest.
  • Nottingham Forest have won just one of their previous eight matches in all competitions (D2 L5), a 4-2 win over Leeds on New Year's Day.
  • Four of Bristol City's last six Championship goals have been headers - only Leeds (12) and Aston Villa (19) have scored more headers than the Robins (11) this season.

Saturday 19th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds27166546281854
2Sheff Utd27155746281850
3Norwich27148549351450
4West Brom27138655352047
5Middlesbrough271210530191146
6Derby2712783834443
7Bristol City2711883429541
8Birmingham2791263930939
9Nottm Forest2791263931839
10Hull27116103933639
11QPR27116103335-239
12Aston Villa2791174943638
13Swansea27107103632437
14Blackburn2791083541-637
15Stoke2781183134-335
16Sheff Wed2788113245-1332
17Brentford27710103937231
18Preston2779113944-530
19Wigan2785142840-1229
20Millwall2777133343-1028
21Rotherham27510122542-1725
22Reading2758143041-1123
23Bolton2757151840-2222
24Ipswich2739152246-2418
