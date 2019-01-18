Nottingham Forest v Bristol City

Martin O'Neill was named Nottingham Forest manager on Wednesday

Martin O'Neill has mounting defensive concerns as he prepares for his first game as Nottingham Forest manager.

Danny Fox and Tendayi Darikwa are suspended, Michael Hefele is absent and Michael Dawson and Tobias Figueirido are doubts, but new signing Yohan Benalouane could make his debut.

Bristol City's on-loan midfielder Kasey Palmer is pushing to start, having scored after coming on against Bolton.

Defender Eros Pisano (adductor strain) is unlikely to be fit.

Match facts