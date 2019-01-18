Nottingham Forest v Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Martin O'Neill has mounting defensive concerns as he prepares for his first game as Nottingham Forest manager.
Danny Fox and Tendayi Darikwa are suspended, Michael Hefele is absent and Michael Dawson and Tobias Figueirido are doubts, but new signing Yohan Benalouane could make his debut.
Bristol City's on-loan midfielder Kasey Palmer is pushing to start, having scored after coming on against Bolton.
Defender Eros Pisano (adductor strain) is unlikely to be fit.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won once in their past eight league meetings with Bristol City (W1 D2 L5) - the last two games have ended as draws.
- Bristol City have won two of their previous 27 away visits to Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D9 L16), failing to score in their last two games at the City Ground.
- Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill is set to take charge of a second-tier match for the first time since May 1996 - a 2-1 play-off final win for Leicester City against Crystal Palace; Matthew Cash, who started Forest's last match, was not born when that game was played.
- Bristol City have won their past four matches in all competitions - they have not won five in a row since December 2017, with one of those wins coming against Nottingham Forest.
- Nottingham Forest have won just one of their previous eight matches in all competitions (D2 L5), a 4-2 win over Leeds on New Year's Day.
- Four of Bristol City's last six Championship goals have been headers - only Leeds (12) and Aston Villa (19) have scored more headers than the Robins (11) this season.