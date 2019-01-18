Championship
QPR15:00Preston
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End

Nahki Wells
Nahki Wells is QPR's top scorer in the Championship this season with six goals
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

QPR will be without Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo, who is on international duty.

Angel Rangel (thigh), Tomer Hemed (hernia) and Geoff Cameron (ankle) remain out, but are expected to return in February.

Preston North End are waiting to see if captain Tom Clarke (calf) and defender Paul Huntington (groin) will be fit.

Defender Ben Davies and forward Louis Moult are back in training after injury, but Josh Earl is suspended.

Match facts

  • QPR have lost their previous five Championship matches against Preston, a run stretching back to August 2016.
  • Preston are looking to win three consecutive league matches against QPR at Loftus Road for the first time in their history.
  • Steve McClaren has won his two home league meetings against Alex Neil - a 6-2 win for Newcastle against Norwich in October 2015 and 1-0 win for Derby against Norwich in November 2016.
  • Preston are the only Championship side yet to concede in the opening 15 minutes of a match this season.
  • Since his Championship debut for QPR in February 2017, only Pablo Hernandez (201) has created more chances in the division than Luke Freeman (186).
  • Excluding own goals, substitutes have scored eight Championship goals for Preston this season - more than any other team; by contrast, QPR have seen just one goal via a substitute, a joint-low along with Millwall.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds27166546281854
2Sheff Utd27155746281850
3Norwich27148549351450
4West Brom27138655352047
5Middlesbrough271210530191146
6Derby2712783834443
7Bristol City2711883429541
8Birmingham2791263930939
9Nottm Forest2791263931839
10Hull27116103933639
11QPR27116103335-239
12Aston Villa2791174943638
13Swansea27107103632437
14Blackburn2791083541-637
15Stoke2781183134-335
16Sheff Wed2788113245-1332
17Brentford27710103937231
18Preston2779113944-530
19Wigan2785142840-1229
20Millwall2777133343-1028
21Rotherham27510122542-1725
22Reading2758143041-1123
23Bolton2757151840-2222
24Ipswich2739152246-2418
View full Championship table

Top Stories