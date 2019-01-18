Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End
QPR will be without Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo, who is on international duty.
Angel Rangel (thigh), Tomer Hemed (hernia) and Geoff Cameron (ankle) remain out, but are expected to return in February.
Preston North End are waiting to see if captain Tom Clarke (calf) and defender Paul Huntington (groin) will be fit.
Defender Ben Davies and forward Louis Moult are back in training after injury, but Josh Earl is suspended.
Match facts
- QPR have lost their previous five Championship matches against Preston, a run stretching back to August 2016.
- Preston are looking to win three consecutive league matches against QPR at Loftus Road for the first time in their history.
- Steve McClaren has won his two home league meetings against Alex Neil - a 6-2 win for Newcastle against Norwich in October 2015 and 1-0 win for Derby against Norwich in November 2016.
- Preston are the only Championship side yet to concede in the opening 15 minutes of a match this season.
- Since his Championship debut for QPR in February 2017, only Pablo Hernandez (201) has created more chances in the division than Luke Freeman (186).
- Excluding own goals, substitutes have scored eight Championship goals for Preston this season - more than any other team; by contrast, QPR have seen just one goal via a substitute, a joint-low along with Millwall.