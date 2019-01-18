League Two
Newport15:00Exeter
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Exeter City

Regan Poole
Regan Poole came through the Newport youth system before joining Manchester United in September 2015

Newport County hope to sign their former defender Regan Poole on loan from Manchester United in time to face Exeter City.

Andrew Crofts remains injured, while Joss Labadie and Matt Dolan are doubts.

Exeter have Kane Wilson available after re-signing the West Bromwich Albion full-back on loan, while Ryan Bowman is in contention for his first start.

James Oates could be available, but injury rules out Luke Croll (groin) and Hiram Boateng (hip).

Saturday 19th January 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00ExeterExeter City
