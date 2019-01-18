Newcastle United v Cardiff City

Newcastle defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark were both substituted because of injuries against Blackburn on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle will assess the fitness of defenders Ciaran Clark and Jamaal Lascelles, who were both injured during the FA Cup win at Blackburn.

Kenedy is available but Paul Dummett is struggling with a hamstring injury and Jonjo Shelvey and Mo Diame are nursing ankle and hip injuries respectively.

Cardiff will give a debut to Oumar Niasse, signed on loan from Everton.

Captain Sean Morrison is expected to miss out after having what the club only described as "a procedure".

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: John F. Kennedy was still America's President the last time Cardiff City won a league game on Tyneside. They've lost their subsequent nine visits but perhaps they'll never have a better chance to end that dismal record.

St James' Park has been anything but a fortress for Newcastle United - eight defeats already surpassing their total of seven for the WHOLE of last season.

Still the Geordies flock there, more in hope than expectation. That hope is wearing thin and they can expect an almighty scrap against Neil Warnock's men, who have only conceded in one of their last four league games.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on loan signing Omar Niasse: "When I look at the squad there's not many players on loan who are like Niasse.

"I wanted [Nathaniel] Clyne but that meant I wouldn't have been able to get Niasse because of the loan rules.

"So it could be fate and now he's got this opportunity to put himself in the shop window."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle replaced Cardiff in the bottom three last week, but it is hard to see either of these teams pulling clear of the relegation battle.

Whatever happens in this game is not going to change that but I am going with Newcastle to win.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The goalless draw in August's reverse fixture ended Newcastle's 10-match winning streak against Cardiff in the league.

Cardiff have lost 17 of their last 18 away league games against Newcastle, including nine in a row since a 4-0 victory in November 1963.

However, Cardiff did win an FA Cup tie against Newcastle at St James' Park five years ago.

Newcastle have won their last seven top-flight home meetings in this fixture by an aggregate score of 23-0.

Newcastle United

A Newcastle defeat on Saturday would equal the club's worst record after 23 matches of a top-flight season, set in 1966-67 and 1988-89 (W4, D6, L13).

Newcastle's tally of eight home league defeats this season is the equal highest in England's top four divisions.

The Magpies are winless in five Premier League games and have only won one of their past nine fixtures in the division (D3, L5).

Newcastle have scored just five goals during that period, and not more than once in any of those games.

However, they are unbeaten in all six league meetings this season against the other sides in the current bottom seven (W2, D4).

A league-high 56% of Newcastle's 16 Premier League goals this season have been headers.

Rafael Benítez is unbeaten in all six competitive fixtures as a manager against Neil Warnock (W4, D2).

Cardiff City