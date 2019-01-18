Southampton v Everton

Winger Ademola Lookman created Everton's second goal during the win over Bournemouth last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Southampton welcome back the trio of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yan Valery and Charlie Austin, who are all available having completed suspensions.

Danny Ings is back in training after a thigh injury but Ryan Bertrand, Shane Long and Mario Lemina are doubts, and Michael Obafemi remains out.

Everton winger Ademola Lookman is set to make consecutive Premier League starts for the first time this season.

Phil Jagielka is sidelined because of an injury sustained during training.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Southampton's next four home matches could be crucial to their chances of Premier League survival, with Crystal Palace, Cardiff and Fulham coming to St Mary's.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has overseen an improvement in Southampton's Premier League results and he'll know all about Everton's in-form Ademola Lookman, who played under the Austrian on loan at RB Leipzig last season.

Lookman's recent performances have been a plus for Everton, but their inconsistency must be a source of considerable frustration for Marco Silva.

Southampton's FA Cup defeat means Premier League survival is now their only aim, and with both sides finding clean sheets hard to come by we may be in for a lively afternoon.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on squad rotation following Wednesday's FA Cup exit: "I think we really need fresh players on Saturday, because 120 minutes is tough for them.

"Not every position can I make a rotation, that is not possible because of the injuries we have, so we will have a look.

"It depends on how physically strong every player is. I have a few players who are strong, but some who are not so far in their development."

Everton manager Marco Silva on whether new signings will be made in January: "When you asked me the last few weeks the possible players coming or not in the market, I told you that you just can't sign someone if someone leaves the club or we sell someone.

"We don't have the financial conditions to go in the market, [that] is the feedback I have at the moment. I have to find different solutions."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams had good results last weekend, although I still thought Everton looked ordinary against Bournemouth.

The Toffees need to kick on, and they should use last week's win as a platform for an improved performance this time.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v NBA star Mario Hezonja

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won only three of their 19 Premier League fixtures at Southampton, drawing six and losing 10.

The Toffees can do the league double over Southampton for the first time since 2001-02, having won 2-1 at Goodison Park in August.

Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl has won three of his seven Premier League games, the same number of top-flight victories managed by Southampton in 10 months under Mark Hughes.

However, Southampton could equal the club top-flight record of three consecutive home defeats.

They have won only one of their 10 Premier League home outings this season: 3-2 against Arsenal last month (D5, L4).

Saints have kept just one clean sheet in 12 Premier League matches.

Shane Long scored his first goal since April in the win at Leicester and is now one short of 50 in the Premier League. His last four Southampton goals have all come under different managers.

Everton