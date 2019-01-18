Watford v Burnley

Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson has made 16 Premier League starts this season

TEAM NEWS

Watford are expected to be without midfielder Will Hughes, who sustained a suspected concussion in the win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Andre Gray and Christian Kabasele have returned to training and could feature.

Burnley trio Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Matt Lowton and Phil Bardsley are fitness doubts but Steven Defour and Stephen Ward are both back in contention after injuries.

Robbie Brady serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: These two clubs have rung in the New Year in style. Both are unbeaten since Boxing Day.

Burnley finished seventh last season to lay claim to being the Premier League's best of the rest.

In the week that marks a year in the job for Javi Gracia, seventh is where Watford now lie. Troy Deeney looks back in form too, with four goals in his last six games.

Sean Dyche visits his old club looking to extend a four-game winning streak. Burnley have rediscovered their resilience, coming from behind to win their last two league matches.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia on the fine for Troy Deeney: "Troy is Troy and I accept the way he is.

"Sometimes his words maybe sound different, but I know he is a very good person, and he helps the rest of the team. Everybody can make a mistake.

"Like all the players, sometimes he is right and sometimes he is wrong. He does a lot of things well and I prefer to give value to those things, and not the mistakes."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on whether the club will make signings in January: "It's not looking likely at the moment, there's nothing that's particularly close.

"There were a couple of situations that we thought we could open that haven't. We all know it's a tough window."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going to go with Burnley. They managed to beat Fulham last time out without having a shot on target, which was a nice trick to pull off. I just think they will nick this.

Prediction: 0-1

Lawro's full predictions v NBA star Mario Hezonja

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford are aiming do the league double over Burnley for the first time since 2002-03 in the second tier, having won the reverse fixture 3-1 at Turf Moor.

Burnley can win back-to-back league fixtures at Vicarage Road for the first time in 17 years.

None of the previous 19 league meetings have ended goalless.

Watford

Watford have lost just one of their past seven Premier League games, winning three and drawing three.

The Hornets have been equally effective home and away in the Premier League, earning 16 points at Vicarage Road and as many on the road.

They could remain unbeaten in their opening three league fixtures of a calendar year for the first time since 2011 in the second tier.

Watford have secured nine points from losing positions so far this season, matching the club's Premier League record. Only Arsenal and Leicester have fared better, with 12 points apiece.

Jose Holebas has assisted six Premier League goals this season - more than any other defender.

Burnley