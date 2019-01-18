Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez could face Brighton, having trained all week on his comeback from injury

TEAM NEWS

Alexis Sanchez is expected to be fit to face Brighton following a minor injury.

Eric Bailly is available after suspension but Marouane Fellaini has a calf injury and joins Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo on the sidelines.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma will be assessed, having missed last weekend's defeat by Liverpool with a hip problem.

Left-back Bernardo and winger Jose Izquierdo remain absent with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's smile is widening as the weeks pass by. But he will know the Wembley victory over Spurs will soon be forgotten if they drop points at home to Brighton as he attempts to become the first Manchester United manager to win his first six league games in charge.

The biggest difference in the change of the Old Trafford atmosphere is that United truly believe they will win a fixture like this. The feel-good factor is clearly evident around the club and their upcoming league matches gives them a real opportunity to continue that.

Only eight of Brighton's impressive 26 points so far have come away from East Sussex as they head to a ground where they have never won.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "As I've said before, you go into every single game as a Manchester United coach, player or manager thinking you'll win the next one - that's just the nature of this club.

"We've had six good games but the next one is the most important one."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "I don't think just anybody could have gone in and had the record that he [Solskjaer] has now. I think you have to give him credit for that.

"They haven't lost for six games. Any manager coming in after Mourinho, I don't think they could have expected any more because the results and the performances indicate that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Seagulls may have lost against Liverpool but they did make things difficult for the Reds, which is something they are good at.

Chris Hughton's side will have the same approach at Old Trafford but I don't see it working because United are just flying at the moment.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

United have never lost at home to Brighton (W8, D2) and have won the last four meetings at Old Trafford without conceding.

However, the Seagulls have won the two most recent encounters: 1-0 and 3-2 home triumphs in May and August last year.

Brighton could become the first team to win three consecutive league games against Manchester United since Swansea in 2014-15.

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjær could equal the longest Premier League winning streak by a manager from the beginning of his reign at a club: six by Carlo Ancelotti for Chelsea in 2009 and Pep Guardiola for Manchester City in 2016.

United could score three goals or more in in four consecutive home league games for the first time since September 2011.

They have kept consecutive clean sheets, as many as they managed in the first 20 league games this season.

Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 53% of United's 15 Premier League goals since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, with four goals and four assists.

His tally of seven Premier League goals is already his best return for a single season in the competition.

Marcus Rashford could make his 150th appearance for United in all competitions.

With five goals and five assists, Rashford has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last nine league appearances.

Brighton & Hove Albion