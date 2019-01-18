Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke scored both Crystal Palace goals in their win at Anfield in April 2017 - Liverpool's last home league defeat

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool's defensive options have dwindled further with the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold for a month because of a knee ligament injury.

Joel Matip could start, having been an unused substitute last weekend on his return from a broken collarbone.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni, 39, is expected to make his first appearance since December 2017.

Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey are out with respective calf and thigh injuries sustained against Watford.

Forward Christian Benteke made his first appearance since September last weekend and is likely to be among the substitutes again.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: The last team to beat Liverpool in a Premier League game at Anfield won't be given a chance by many this time - but then Palace weren't at Manchester City in December either. I, for one, won't be quite so quick to write them off again.

With more points away than home, and a clean sheet tally bettered only by the top four, Roy Hodgson's team command respect.

The Eagles' remarkable return of three wins from their last four games away to Liverpool further rams that home and underlines it.

Every Liverpool victory takes them closer to that first title since 1990, but does that bring extra pressure that could affect them? Not yet.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't see Liverpool having many problems in winning this one. Anything Palace get from this game is a bonus, and I just don't see it happening.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won five of the past six league meetings, and are vying for a fourth straight victory against Crystal Palace for the first time in the top flight.

However, Palace had won three successive Premier League games at Anfield before losing on their most recent visit in August 2017.

Liverpool

The league leaders are looking to win seven consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since January 2014.

Liverpool are on a 31-match unbeaten league run at Anfield since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017. It's their joint longest top-flight streak since a club record 63 home games without defeat between February 1978 and December 1980.

The Reds have kept 12 clean sheets in their last 16 Premier League home fixtures, conceding once in each of the other four games.

Jürgen Klopp's side have the second best defensive record of all time after 22 matches of an English top-flight season, conceding just 10 goals. Chelsea conceded eight in 2004-05.

However, Liverpool have lost 11 of their 27 competitive matches in January under Klopp (W9, D7, L11).

Sadio Mane has scored in three successive Premier League games against Crystal Palace and has six goals against them in total, more than versus any other side in the competition.

Mohamed Salah needs two goals to become the first Egyptian to score 50 in the Premier League.

Andrew Robertson is one short of 100 Premier League appearances.

Crystal Palace