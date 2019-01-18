Arsenal v Chelsea

Mesut Ozil has started 18 out of a possible 35 Premier League games since signing a new Arsenal contract last January

TEAM NEWS

Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal could return to Arsenal's starting line-up, having been named on the bench last weekend after recovering from injuries.

Mesut Ozil will hope for a recall after being left out at West Ham, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains absent, though he is nearing a return from a foot problem.

Chelsea may again deploy top scorer Eden Hazard as a false nine.

Alvaro Morata is available but is unlikely to start as he continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Fellow striker Olivier Giroud is nursing a swollen ankle but says he is fit to play, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is out with a back problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Both clubs are in a perplexing state. Arsenal fans, so keen to get rid of Arsene Wenger, may now be realising that he had been shackled by the owner's frugal spending policy.

Unai Emery needs financial backing to push through his evolution. New central defenders are a must.

The club also need to resolve the future of Mesut Ozil and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who is a much sought-after asset. Men like him are essential.

'Sarri-ball' has looked increasingly sterile in Chelsea's last 11 league matches. Goals have dried up. Eden Hazard hasn't been firing consistently and doesn't look fully fit.

They do have a great record against Arsenal but the power of the home attack may swing this.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery on Mesut Ozil: "I want consistency. He's had some injuries and these injuries mean that sometimes he is okay and sometimes he isn't okay.

"I want every player to give the same work everyday to be okay for every match. With Mesut it is the same.

"He didn't play the last [four] matches but to me he's just like any other player. This Saturday he can be with us if he's okay."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal need to strengthen at the back otherwise it is going to be the same old story, and they are just going to be fighting for fifth.

I am expecting Manchester United to beat Brighton and if Arsenal beat Chelsea too, then there will only be three points separating the three teams.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea's only defeat in their past 14 league games against Arsenal was a 3-0 loss at the Emirates Stadium in September 2016 (W8, D5).

The Blues can become the first visiting team to win six competitive fixtures at the Emirates. They are currently level with Manchester United on five victories.

Premier League games between Arsenal and Chelsea have produced 13 red cards, more than any other London derby. However, they are the only clubs yet to have a player dismissed in the top flight this season.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost four of their last eight games in all competitions, having been unbeaten in their previous 22 matches.

The Gunners are undefeated in their last 10 Premier League home games (W8, D2), with their last loss coming against Manchester City on the opening weekend of the season.

They are unbeaten in their previous 12 Premier League London derbies at home, winning the last five. Their most recent home derby defeat came against Chelsea in January 2016.

Arsenal have kept just three Premier League clean sheets this term - only Fulham, with two, have a worse record.

Since signing a new contract in January, Mesut Ozil has started 18 out of a possible 35 Premier League games, contributing three goals and two assists.

Bernd Leno has kept just one clean sheet in his first 15 Premier League starts - only three goalkeepers (Gavin Ward, Julian Speroni and John Ruddy) recorded none in their first 15 starts in the competition.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 20 goals in 18 Premier League home games for Arsenal, scoring 15 and setting up five.

