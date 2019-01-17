Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

Belgian Leander Dendoncker is expected to deputise for the suspended Willy Boly in Wolves' back three

TEAM NEWS

Wolves' Premier League ever-present Willy Boly starts a three-match ban as a result of his sending off against Manchester City.

Leander Dendoncker is expected to drop back into defence to replace Boly, with Romain Saiss coming into midfield.

Leicester are boosted by the return of Jonny Evans, who has recovered from a broken toe quicker than anticipated.

Versatile Ghanaian Daniel Amartey, who has a broken ankle, is the only absentee for Claude Puel's side.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: This is just the sort of match Wolves have slipped up in recently despite their solid return to the top flight.

They've lost five of their last seven at home in the league and face a Leicester team that are not only looking for a third straight away league victory but also a third triumph over Wolves this season.

Nonetheless, back-to-back home defeats by Cardiff and Southampton and an FA Cup exit at the hands of Newport County have rather taken the shine off Leicester's impressive Christmastime victories over Chelsea and Manchester City.

So Claude Puel is currently finding that, just as when he was at Southampton, eighth place in the table doesn't in itself keep everyone happy.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on continued speculation regarding his future: "When we have a bad result it's normal to have feelings about me because I'm responsible for the team. I work with my players and I try to give them a positive attitude to start their game with the right intensity, and it's my work to find the solution.

"I accept some disapproval and people protesting, because it's my work. If we manage our games, people will be happy."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between the clubs this season: Leicester won August's reverse league fixture 2-0 and beat Wolves 3-1 on penalties at Molineux in the Carabao Cup in September.

Wolves are winless in three games against the Foxes since a 2-1 home Championship victory in September 2012.

Wolves recovered from trailing 3-0 at half-time to win 4-3 in their only previous Premier League home match against Leicester, in October 2003.

Leicester have won one and lost five of their last eight top-flight away fixtures against Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost five of their past seven home league games. They had previously been beaten only twice in their first 27 league fixtures at Molineux under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Santo's side have kept only one clean sheet in their past 14 Premier League games.

They have scored five first-half goals, the fewest in the division.

Ten off the last 16 Premier League goals conceded by Wolves have been via set pieces: four corners, four free-kicks and two penalties.

Wolves have used a league-low 18 players.

Leicester City