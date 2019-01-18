Bournemouth v West Ham United

Callum Wilson has scored five goals in five Premier League games against West Ham, more than versus any other side in the competition.

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson faces a fitness test on the hamstring injury that has kept him out in recent weeks.

Simon Francis, Adam Smith, Lewis Cook and recent signing Dominic Solanke are the Cherries' certain absentees.

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic is expected to feature despite the ongoing saga of a potential transfer to China.

Javier Hernandez is available following hamstring and back issues, while Ryan Fredericks returned to training this week after an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Having taken just one point from the last four Premier League games, Eddie Howe is probably not in the mood to go discussing the future of Callum Wilson. His England striker is being linked with both Chelsea and West Ham - a consequence of Howe buying Dominic Solanke from Liverpool.

In fact, neither Wilson nor Solanke have been fit for the last fortnight, and both may again be unavailable for this match.

West Ham's dilemma is whether to sell Marko Arnautovic; a £35m bid from Shanghai SIPG has left them unmoved, but Manuel Pellegrini has intimated that a deal will probably be done.

The Hammers have lost only one of their last six away games and beat Arsenal last time out. They may well be feeling confident of only a second ever win at the Vitality Stadium.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I've seen a real strength within the group this week and the players are very determined to turn things around.

"The key thing is to believe in our work, our style of play and to believe in each other. I've seen a really positive reaction."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "Bournemouth for me is a team who have good players, who always score goals because they play two strikers and very good technical midfielders.

"From our side we will have to be very concentrated, try not to allow them to score, and of course our team always tries to score.

"I think it will be a very good game. It's not an easy game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham got a great result in beating Arsenal on Saturday, while Bournemouth's defeat at Everton last week means they have lost nine of their past 12 league games.

I don't think the Cherries have played especially badly in that time, which is one of the reasons I think they will return to winning ways on Saturday.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v NBA star Mario Hezonja

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last four encounters against West Ham, winning twice.

West Ham have scored in all 12 previous meetings, amassing 25 goals in total.

There have been 28 goals in the seven previous Premier League encounters - four goals per game on average.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost 11 of their last 14 matches in all competitions, winning twice.

Their record of seven points from the past 12 league games is the worst in the division.

They have conceded a league-high 103 goals since the start of last season. West Ham are next on the list with 100.

The Cherries have been awarded a joint league-high six penalties in 2018-19.

No player has been booked more this term than Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma, who has accrued nine yellow cards.

West Ham United