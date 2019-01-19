First Half ends, Motherwell 0, Ross County 0.
Motherwell v Ross County
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 5Aldred
- 6Hartley
- 18Dunne
- 2Tait
- 4McHugh
- 11Frear
- 28Turnbull
- 12Ariyibi
- 44McCormack
- 24Johnson
Substitutes
- 8Campbell
- 9Main
- 13Ferguson
- 14Grimshaw
- 19Sammon
- 23Gorrin
- 32Hastie
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 28van der Weg
- 3Kelly
- 7Gardyne
- 8Lindsay
- 6Draper
- 16Spence
- 10McManus
- 19Graham
Substitutes
- 9Mckay
- 21Munro
- 27Stewart
- 43Wallace
- 44Grivosti
- 48Kelly
- 49Gallagher
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charles Dunne (Motherwell).
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Ross Draper (Ross County).
Foul by Charles Dunne (Motherwell).
Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Turnbull (Motherwell).
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Foul by Richard Tait (Motherwell).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ross McCormack (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.
Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Richard Tait (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Peter Hartley.
Attempt missed. Lewis Spence (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tom Aldred (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.