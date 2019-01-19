Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Motherwell0Ross County0

Motherwell v Ross County

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 5Aldred
  • 6Hartley
  • 18Dunne
  • 2Tait
  • 4McHugh
  • 11Frear
  • 28Turnbull
  • 12Ariyibi
  • 44McCormack
  • 24Johnson

Substitutes

  • 8Campbell
  • 9Main
  • 13Ferguson
  • 14Grimshaw
  • 19Sammon
  • 23Gorrin
  • 32Hastie

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 28van der Weg
  • 3Kelly
  • 7Gardyne
  • 8Lindsay
  • 6Draper
  • 16Spence
  • 10McManus
  • 19Graham

Substitutes

  • 9Mckay
  • 21Munro
  • 27Stewart
  • 43Wallace
  • 44Grivosti
  • 48Kelly
  • 49Gallagher
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Motherwell 0, Ross County 0.

Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charles Dunne (Motherwell).

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Ross Draper (Ross County).

Foul by Charles Dunne (Motherwell).

Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Turnbull (Motherwell).

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Keith Watson.

Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Tom Aldred.

Foul by Richard Tait (Motherwell).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Ross McCormack (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.

Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Richard Tait (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Peter Hartley.

Attempt missed. Lewis Spence (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Tom Aldred (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

