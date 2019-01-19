First Half ends, Hibernian 3, Elgin City 0.
Hibernian v Elgin City
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 31Bogdan
- 3Whittaker
- 24McGregor
- 4Hanlon
- 43Mackie
- 13Gauld
- 8Slivka
- 6Bartley
- 14Mallan
- 7Horgan
- 22Kamberi
Substitutes
- 1Marciano
- 2Gray
- 18Nelom
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- 36Porteous
- 48Block
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardy
- 14Bronsky
- 3Lowdon
- 7Omar
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 15Wilson
- 18Morrison
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 9McLeish
- 12Hester
- 20Hay
- 21Dunn
- 22McGowan
- 23Sopel
- 25Loveland
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 3, Elgin City 0. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Hibernian. Florian Kamberi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Tom McHale.
Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Attempt saved. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
Penalty saved! Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Hibernian. Steven Whittaker draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Rabin Omar (Elgin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Sean Mackie (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Ryan Gauld (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).
Greg Morrison (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 2, Elgin City 0. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vykintas Slivka.
Attempt missed. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Elgin City 0. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Gauld.
Attempt saved. Sean Mackie (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Gauld (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
