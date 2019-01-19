Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Aberdeen1Stenhousemuir0

Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 4Considine
  • 5McKenna
  • 29Lowe
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 19Ferguson
  • 3Shinnie
  • 10McGinn
  • 14Stewart
  • 16Cosgrove

Substitutes

  • 8Gleeson
  • 9Wilson
  • 15Wright
  • 17May
  • 20Cerny
  • 21Ball
  • 27McLennan

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 19Munro
  • 4Neill
  • 22McBrearty
  • 3Donaldson
  • 10Duthie
  • 6Ferry
  • 16Dickson
  • 11Cook
  • 9McGuigan
  • 20Dingwall

Substitutes

  • 2Reid
  • 5Tena
  • 8Paterson
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
  • 21Vaughan
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Stenhousemuir 0.

Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt blocked. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

(Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt saved. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Greg Stewart (Aberdeen).

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 1, Stenhousemuir 0. Max Lowe (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Graeme Shinnie.

Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir).

Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

