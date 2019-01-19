First Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 20Wilson
- 8Dicker
- 17Findlay
- 18Waters
- 7McKenzie
- 27Tshibola
- 6Power
- 10Kiltie
- 9Boyd
- 11Jones
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 12Ndjoli
- 16Boyd
- 23Thomas
- 25Brophy
- 26Bachmann
- 29Burke
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 8Bain
- 6Reilly
- 11MacKintosh
- 10Coupe
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 12Malone
- 14Aitken
- 15Kennedy
- 16Starkey
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Attempt saved. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Hand ball by Connor Coupe (Forfar Athletic).
John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).
Foul by Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic).
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.