Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Kilmarnock1Forfar0

Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 1MacDonald
  • 20Wilson
  • 8Dicker
  • 17Findlay
  • 18Waters
  • 7McKenzie
  • 27Tshibola
  • 6Power
  • 10Kiltie
  • 9Boyd
  • 11Jones

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 12Ndjoli
  • 16Boyd
  • 23Thomas
  • 25Brophy
  • 26Bachmann
  • 29Burke

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 8Bain
  • 6Reilly
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 10Coupe
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Malone
  • 14Aitken
  • 15Kennedy
  • 16Starkey
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Forfar Athletic 0.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

Attempt saved. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.

Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Goal!

Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Hand ball by Connor Coupe (Forfar Athletic).

John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).

Foul by Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic).

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

