First Half ends, East Fife 1, Morton 1.
East Fife v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 5Dunlop
- 17Meggatt
- 18Linton
- 14Watt
- 16Davidson
- 3Docherty
- 8Slattery
- 11AgnewBooked at 24mins
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 9Court
- 10Smith
- 19Currie
- 20Bell
- 21Couser
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 5Waddell
- 14Tumilty
- 15Dykes
- 7Millar
- 12Tidser
- 3Iredale
- 10Thomson
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 6Telfer
- 8McAlister
- 18Oliver
- 23Scully
- 25McKeown
- 28Purdue
- 32Lyon
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Dylan Dykes (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).
Jack Iredale (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).
Dylan Dykes (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Craig Watson.
Gregor Buchanan (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ross Dunlop (East Fife) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Booking
Scott Agnew (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Robert Thomson (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Craig Watson (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jack Iredale.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 1, Morton 1. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Watt with a cross.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Chris Millar.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Morton 1. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Iredale with a cross.
Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Scott Linton (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kerr Waddell (Morton) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Robert Thomson (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).
