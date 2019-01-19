Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Montrose0Dundee Utd2

Montrose v Dundee United

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 12Harrington
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 2Masson
  • 22Cregg
  • 17Redman
  • 16Johnston
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 8Watson
  • 10Campbell
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Millar
  • 24Skelly

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 44Watson
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 4Frans
  • 3Booth
  • 12Stanton
  • 13Gomis
  • 7McMullan
  • 25Smith
  • 15Nesbitt
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 10Clark
  • 11King
  • 17Robson
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 33Aird
  • 34Rakovan
  • 47Harkes
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Montrose 0, Dundee United 2.

Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 0, Dundee United 2. Callum Booth (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Paul Watson (Dundee United) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Smith (Dundee United).

Foul by Ryan Harrington (Montrose).

Aidan Nesbitt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

Attempt saved. Aidan Nesbitt (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Frederic Frans.

Attempt missed. Aidan Nesbitt (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 0, Dundee United 1. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).

Cameron Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Patrick Cregg.

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

