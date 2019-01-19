Foul by Genséric Kusunga (Dundee).
Dundee v Queen of the South
-
Line-ups
Dundee
- 31Dieng
- 2Kerr
- 15Inniss
- 5Kusunga
- 3Ralph
- 27Curran
- 4Woods
- 18McGowan
- 7Deacon
- 23Curran
- 20Miller
Substitutes
- 12Parish
- 17Dales
- 19Kallman
- 21Nelson
- 25Jefferies
- 45Moore
- 47Lambert
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 30Maguire
- 6Doyle
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 14Low
- 10Todd
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 16Watson
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 24Harvey
- 27Irving
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jesse Curran (Dundee).
Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kenny Miller (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Kenny Miller (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Barry Maguire (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 0, Queen of the South 1. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Todd.
Nathan Ralph (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Low (Queen of the South).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
Foul by Martin Woods (Dundee).
Nicky Low (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Genséric Kusunga (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Martin Woods (Dundee).
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
