Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Auchinleck Talbot0Ayr0

Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United

Line-ups

Auchinleck Talbot

  • 1Leishman
  • 2Lyle
  • 4McPherson
  • 5McCracken
  • 3Pope
  • 6White
  • 9Wilson
  • 11Armstrong
  • 7Hyslop
  • 8Glasgow
  • 10Wilson

Substitutes

  • 12Samson
  • 14McIlroy
  • 15Kemp
  • 16Shankland
  • 18Waite
  • 20Hewitt

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6GegganSubstituted forSmithat 36'minutes
  • 5Rose
  • 2Higgins
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McDaid
  • 18Murdoch
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Crawford
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore

Substitutes

  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 20Hilton
  • 25McCowan
  • 27Smith
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamAuchinleck TalbotAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home0
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Auchinleck Talbot 0, Ayr United 0.

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot).

Foul by Liam Smith (Ayr United).

Jamie Glasgow (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).

Dwayne Hyslop (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gareth Armstrong (Auchinleck Talbot).

Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).

Graham Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Liam Smith replaces Andrew Geggan because of an injury.

Delay in match Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Auchinleck Talbot. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).

Graham Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dwayne Hyslop (Auchinleck Talbot).

Foul by Chris Higgins (Ayr United).

Dwayne Hyslop (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).

Steven Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot).

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Graham Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot).

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven White (Auchinleck Talbot).

Attempt saved. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Glasgow (Auchinleck Talbot).

Attempt blocked. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Neil McPherson.

Match report to follow.

