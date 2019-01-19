First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Stranraer 0.
Partick Thistle v Stranraer
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 15Hazard
- 2Elliott
- 43Saunders
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 17Slater
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 8Bannigan
- 32Cardle
- 7Spittal
- 99Roy
Substitutes
- 9Doolan
- 11Harkins
- 16McCarthy
- 19Storey
- 20Wilson
- 23Sneddon
- 29Coulibaly
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 5Brownlie
- 23Cummins
- 17Smith
- 7Lamont
- 6McManus
- 8Turner
- 20Crossan
- 18Cameron
- 24O'Keefe
Substitutes
- 3McGowan
- 4McDonald
- 11Anderson
- 13Avci
- 14Elliott
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Paul Crossan (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle).
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Attempt saved. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Innes Cameron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Mark Lamont.
Attempt missed. Alistair Roy (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).
David Smith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alistair Roy (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Stranraer 0. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Cardle.
Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Conor O'Keefe (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Max Currie.
Attempt blocked. Alistair Roy (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle).
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
