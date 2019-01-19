First Half ends, Inverness CT 3, East Kilbride 0.
Inverness CT v East Kilbride
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 6McCart
- 3Tremarco
- 7Polworth
- 15Welsh
- 4Chalmers
- 10Doran Cogan
- 19White
- 14Oakley
Substitutes
- 9Austin
- 21Mackay
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 29McHattie
- 35Macgregor
- 40Harper
East Kilbride
- 1McGinley
- 2Reid
- 5Proctor
- 4Howie
- 3Coll
- 7Humphrey
- 10Brady
- 6Holmes
- 8Anderson
- 9Malcolm
- 11Woods
Substitutes
- 12Stevenson
- 14Russell
- 15Craig
- 16Longworth
- 17McNeil
- 20Winter
- 25Kean
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Half Time
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Bernard Coll (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Paul Woods (East Kilbride) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Graeme Holmes (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Chris Humphrey (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Matthew McGinley.
Attempt saved. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 3, East Kilbride 0. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Doran.
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Matthew McGinley.
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 2, East Kilbride 0. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Oakley.
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Malcolm (East Kilbride).
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Craig Malcolm (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jamie McCart (Inverness CT).
Craig Malcolm (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bernard Coll (East Kilbride).
Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).
Graeme Holmes (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, East Kilbride 0. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Doran.
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Malcolm (East Kilbride).
Attempt saved. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Malcolm (East Kilbride).
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Craig Reid (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
