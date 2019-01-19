First Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Alloa Athletic 2.
St Mirren v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 21Hodson
- 15BairdBooked at 41mins
- 16Popescu
- 39Erhahon
- 2McGinn
- 4McGinn
- 22Tansey
- 11Jackson
- 8FlynnSubstituted forCookeat 39'minutes
- 14LyonsBooked at 28mins
Substitutes
- 20Cooke
- 23McAllister
- 26Holmes
- 28MacPherson
- 35Ferdinand
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Roscoe
- 3Dick
- 6Hetherington
- 8Robertson
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 23Shields
- 19ZanattaBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 12Aitchison
- 14Brown
- 16Karadachki
- 17Peggie
- 18Aloulou
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Paul McGinn (St. Mirren).
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Cody Cooke replaces Ryan Flynn.
Foul by Lee Hodson (St. Mirren).
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 0, Alloa Athletic 2. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Connor Shields.
Attempt saved. Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Connor Shields (Alloa Athletic).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Brad Lyons (St. Mirren).
Brad Lyons (St. Mirren) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jack Baird (St. Mirren) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Attempt blocked. Greg Tansey (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Brad Lyons (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Booking
Brad Lyons (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Dangerous play by Brad Lyons (St. Mirren).
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Mihai Popescu (St. Mirren).
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
