Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
St Mirren0Alloa2

St Mirren v Alloa Athletic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Follow on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 21Hodson
  • 15BairdBooked at 41mins
  • 16Popescu
  • 39Erhahon
  • 2McGinn
  • 4McGinn
  • 22Tansey
  • 11Jackson
  • 8FlynnSubstituted forCookeat 39'minutes
  • 14LyonsBooked at 28mins

Substitutes

  • 20Cooke
  • 23McAllister
  • 26Holmes
  • 28MacPherson
  • 35Ferdinand

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Roscoe
  • 3Dick
  • 6Hetherington
  • 8Robertson
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 23Shields
  • 19ZanattaBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 12Aitchison
  • 14Brown
  • 16Karadachki
  • 17Peggie
  • 18Aloulou
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Alloa Athletic 2.

Attempt missed. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Paul McGinn (St. Mirren).

Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Booking

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Cody Cooke replaces Ryan Flynn.

Foul by Lee Hodson (St. Mirren).

Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dangerous play by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 0, Alloa Athletic 2. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Connor Shields.

Attempt saved. Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Connor Shields (Alloa Athletic).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Brad Lyons (St. Mirren).

Brad Lyons (St. Mirren) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jack Baird (St. Mirren) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Attempt blocked. Greg Tansey (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Brad Lyons (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Booking

Brad Lyons (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Dangerous play by Brad Lyons (St. Mirren).

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Mihai Popescu (St. Mirren).

Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

Top Stories