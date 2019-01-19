First Half ends, St. Johnstone 2, Hamilton Academical 0.
St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical
-
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 19Foster
- 15Kerr
- 5Shaughnessy
- 3Tanser
- 10Wotherspoon
- 28Callachan
- 26Craig
- 33Kennedy
- 9Kane
- 32Watt
- 4Alston
- 6Anderson
- 11Swanson
- 16McMillan
- 18McCann
- 23Gordon
- 30Hurst
Hamilton
- 23Fulton
- 4Gordon
- 6Kilgallon
- 46Sowah
- 2McGowan
- 13GogicBooked at 35mins
- 22Andreu
- 7Imrie
- 3McMann
- 11Miller
- 8Davies
- 9Bingham
- 12Taiwo
- 17Penny
- 20Marsden
- 21Want
- 25Martin
- 30Boyd
- John Beaton
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Attempt missed. Steve Davies (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Ross Callachan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Lennard Sowah.
Attempt blocked. Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Hand ball by Ryan Fulton (Hamilton Academical).
Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Callachan (St. Johnstone).
Attempt saved. Ross Callachan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Lennard Sowah (Hamilton Academical).
Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal! St. Johnstone 2, Hamilton Academical 0. Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Matthew Kilgallon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tony Watt (St. Johnstone).
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ziggy Gordon.
Foul by Steve Davies (Hamilton Academical).
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tony Watt (St. Johnstone).
Attempt missed. Steve Davies (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Steve Davies (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Ross Callachan (St. Johnstone).
Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Richard Foster.
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).
Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Hamilton Academical 0. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Craig with a cross.
Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
