First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3Crane
- 31Armstrong
- 14Wedderburn
- 8Gillespie
- 16Flanagan
- 10Vaughan
- 7Duggan
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 12Matthews
- 17Lyness
- 18McKay
- 20Watson
- 23Smith
- 24Dingwall
Dunfermline
- 1Robinson
- 28Craigen
- 14DevineBooked at 26mins
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 17Thomson
- 8Beadling
- 19Vincent
- 7Higginbotham
- 15Hippolyte
- 18El Bakhtaoui
Substitutes
- 5Durnan
- 11Connolly
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
- 24Allan
- 26Todd
- 36Muirhead
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).
Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Booking
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).
Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callum Crane (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.