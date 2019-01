Kieran Kennedy has joined Wrexham from Shrewsbury Town on a deal until the end of the season.

Wrexham will have defenders Shaun Pearson and Kieran Kennedy available for Saturday's trip to AFC Fylde in the National League.

Both players missed the FA Trophy defeat to Leyton Orient, with Kennedy not receiving international clearance in time to play.

Graham Barrow's side will be looking to halt a run of three successive defeats, which has seen them drop to fourth.

AFC Fylde are three points behind Wrexham in fifth spot.