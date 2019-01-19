First Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Annan Athletic 0.
Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 26Galbraith
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 11Taylor
- 19Shepherd
- 9Henderson
- 7Smith
- 14Rodger
- 15Donaldson
- 17Hall
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- 25Breen
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 4Wilson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 11Johnston
- 8Sinnamon
- 5SonkurSubstituted forWatsonat 15'minutes
- 7Moxon
- 9Smith
- 10Muir
- 12McAdams
- 14Fergusson
- 15Watson
- 16Wallace
- 17Strapp
- 18Murphy
- Gavin Duncan
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Annan Athletic 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Edinburgh City. Scott Shepherd draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).
David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Marc Laird.
Attempt blocked. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. James Creaney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Peter Watson replaces Ayrton Sonkur because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by James Creaney.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris Johnston.
Attempt blocked. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).