Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City1Annan Athletic0

Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 26Galbraith
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 11Taylor
  • 19Shepherd
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 17Hall
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 25Breen

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 4Wilson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 5SonkurSubstituted forWatsonat 15'minutes
  • 7Moxon
  • 9Smith
  • 10Muir

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Fergusson
  • 15Watson
  • 16Wallace
  • 17Strapp
  • 18Murphy
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Annan Athletic 0.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Annan Athletic 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Edinburgh City. Scott Shepherd draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).

David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

Attempt saved. Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Marc Laird.

Attempt blocked. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. James Creaney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Peter Watson replaces Ayrton Sonkur because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by James Creaney.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris Johnston.

Attempt blocked. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City21162339112850
2Peterhead20143342142845
3Clyde20133436181842
4Annan Athletic218493025528
5Cowdenbeath197482722525
6Stirling207492529-425
7Elgin2081112942-1325
8Queen's Park205691627-1121
9Berwick2043131948-2915
10Albion1914141643-277
View full Scottish League Two table

