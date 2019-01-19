First Half ends, Peterhead 0, Berwick Rangers 0.
Peterhead v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 4Eadie
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 18Dow
- 33Gibson
- 10Leitch
- 99Lyle
Substitutes
- 9McAllister
- 11McLean
- 15Willox
- 16Home
- 19McCracken
- 21Henderson
Berwick
- 20Allison
- 6Hume
- 12Cook
- 5Wilson
- 2Forbes
- 14Barr
- 21Brown
- 15McIlduff
- 3Orru
- 16Healy
- 10Willis
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 8Knox
- 9Murrell
- 11Murphy
- 17Rose
- 18Ogilvie
- 22Valentine
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 522
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt blocked. William Gibson (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Andrew Forbes.
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).
Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Aidan McIlduff.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Attempt blocked. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cameron Eadie (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jordan Orru.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.