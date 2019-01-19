Scottish League Two
Peterhead0Berwick0

Peterhead v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 18Dow
  • 33Gibson
  • 10Leitch
  • 99Lyle

Substitutes

  • 9McAllister
  • 11McLean
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 19McCracken
  • 21Henderson

Berwick

  • 20Allison
  • 6Hume
  • 12Cook
  • 5Wilson
  • 2Forbes
  • 14Barr
  • 21Brown
  • 15McIlduff
  • 3Orru
  • 16Healy
  • 10Willis

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 8Knox
  • 9Murrell
  • 11Murphy
  • 17Rose
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 22Valentine
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
522

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Peterhead 0, Berwick Rangers 0.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt blocked. William Gibson (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Andrew Forbes.

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).

Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Aidan McIlduff.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jack Cook.

Attempt blocked. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cameron Eadie (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jordan Orru.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City21162339112850
2Peterhead20143342142845
3Clyde20133436181842
4Annan Athletic218493025528
5Cowdenbeath197482722525
6Stirling207492529-425
7Elgin2081112942-1325
8Queen's Park205691627-1121
9Berwick2043131948-2915
10Albion1914141643-277
