Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Cowdenbeath v Albion Rovers
-
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Lennox
- 2Mullen
- 4Todd
- 5Deas
- 3Swann
- 6Miller
- 7Allan
- 10Fraser
- 8Buchanan
- 9Renton
- 11Henvey
Substitutes
- 12Pyper
- 14Sheerin
- 15Malcolm
- 16Cox
- 17McGurn
- 18Sneddon
- 19Scott
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Hardie
- 4Fagan
- 5Griffiths
- 3Clarke
- 7Reilly
- 6Ross
- 8Fotheringham
- 11Phillips
- 9Newell
- 10Escuriola
Substitutes
- 12Ward
- 14Wilson
- 15McMahon
- 16Watson
- 17Potts
- 18Fisher
- 19Gordon
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamAlbion
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Robert Griffiths.
Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.