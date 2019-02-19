Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Albion0

Cowdenbeath v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Todd
  • 5Deas
  • 3Swann
  • 6Miller
  • 7Allan
  • 10Fraser
  • 8Buchanan
  • 9Renton
  • 11Henvey

Substitutes

  • 12Pyper
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Malcolm
  • 16Cox
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Sneddon
  • 19Scott

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Hardie
  • 4Fagan
  • 5Griffiths
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Reilly
  • 6Ross
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 11Phillips
  • 9Newell
  • 10Escuriola

Substitutes

  • 12Ward
  • 14Wilson
  • 15McMahon
  • 16Watson
  • 17Potts
  • 18Fisher
  • 19Gordon
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Robert Griffiths.

Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City24164445172852
2Peterhead23163446182851
3Clyde23154439192049
4Annan Athletic24115840281238
5Stirling24104103533234
6Elgin23102113847-932
7Cowdenbeath2376103028227
8Queen's Park2367102531-625
9Berwick2242162159-3814
10Albion2515191756-398
